AstraZeneca Recognized as the Best Place to Work in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq for 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca, an English-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company, has been awarded for the second year in a row the prestigious Best Place To Work certification in Lebanon, Jordan and for the first year in Iraq. Additionally, the company scored the second position as the best employer for the Middle East.

The best place to work certification is awarded only to companies that achieve the highest quality standards in the HR practices, recognizing the company's commitment to the development and management of its people.

"We push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. Our purpose underpins everything we do. It gives us a reason to come to work every day. It reminds us why we exist as a company. It helps us deliver benefits to patients and create value for shareholders. It also sets the context for our employees' activities and the roles of our teams, partners and other collaborators," said Rami Scandar, Country President Near East Area.

"We hire people who share our passion for science and believe that every day they can make a difference - We follow Science, have the drive and determination to meet the needs of patients - We put patients first. We seek the best talents and develop winning teams - We play to win. We encourage our people for taking & adopting smart risks and learn from both success and failure - We are entrepreneurial," said Noha Zannoun, HR director for the region.

"AstraZeneca across the region is an organization that enables and encourages employees to develop their potential in a diverse culture based on trust and integrity," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for the Middle East.

AstraZeneca received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace where team members are encouraged to grow their careers, contribute with ideas and work hard in keeping AstraZeneca a high-performing and metrics-driven organization.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

