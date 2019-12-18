Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd. (the "Company" or "Wabi Sabi"), an Alberta-based manufacturer of fine cannabis edible confections, is pleased to confirm the submission of our Site Evidence Package to Health Canada for our world-class cannabis edibles manufacturing facility in the City of Calgary, pursuant to a Standard Processing license application under the Cannabis Act.

"Wabi Sabi is very pleased to achieve this significant milestone on the path to commercializing our cannabis edibles products following a cooperative, expedient and transparent process working with the City of Calgary, the AGLC (Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission), Health Canada and a host of other regulatory bodies," said Todd Pringle, President and CEO of Wabi Sabi. "We anticipate receiving a full license grant in early 2020, at which time Wabi Sabi will be ideally positioned to provide discerning Albertans, and eventually all Canadians, with high-quality cannabis edibles that have been manufactured under the strictest global food safety standards, and in adherence with all applicable regulations."

The Company's Site Evidence Package submission demonstrates that our facility fully complies with Health Canada's security requirements, as defined in the Cannabis Act. Further, the facility is expected to exceed Health Canada's required Good Production Practices as Wabi Sabi seeks to receive globally recognized food safety certification under BRC Global Standards ("BRCGS"). BRCGS is a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations designed to standardize quality, safety and operational criteria while providing protection for the end consumer. In addition, Wabi Sabi is pursuing certification under European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP"), the highest recognition available for companies in the pharmaceutical space which details the production, handling, storage and packaging of cannabis.

"It is our expectation to receive EU-GMP certification for our cannabis edibles facility in 2020 in concert with our ongoing BRCGS certification process," noted Anu Bernier, Quality Assurance Manager for Wabi Sabi. "We believe all Canadians should be entitled to the food safety protections offered by harmonized, globally-certified supply chain standards when they consume cannabis."

Wabi Sabi is proud to have committed to crafting our fine cannabis edible confections using state-of-the-art dosing protocols, employing stringent in-house quality control testing and leveraging third party accredited laboratories to close out our full quality circle approach. To date, Wabi Sabi has proven to be an Alberta market leader in the development of our food-safe and cannabis compliant facility, a leadership role we expect to continue into market with the high-quality standards set by our fine cannabis edible confections.

About Wabi Sabi Brands Ltd.

Wabi Sabi is an Alberta-based entity focused on the manufacture of high-quality cannabis edible confections for the discerning consumer. With the legalization of adult-use cannabis edibles on October 17, 2019, Wabi Sabi has submitted all necessary regulatory applications and expects to commence commercial operations in early 2020 after receipt of a Standard Processing license to be issued under the Cannabis Act. With an initial focus on meeting Alberta demand for luxury cannabis edible products through AGLC's retail distribution, the Company intends to sustainably expand its reach to provide customers across Canada with unique and luxurious products.

