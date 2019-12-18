

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice announced $62-million funding for the protection of law enforcement officers and to improve overall public safety in the United States.



The Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance and National Institute of Justice awarded grants to law enforcement departments, local jurisdictions, and training, technical assistance and research organizations throughout the United States.



Despite a slight fall in the number of deaths following attacks on law enforcement officers, FBI'S latest data shows that there were almost 60,000 assaults against officers in 2018.



The FBI's official crime data for 2019 reflects a decrease in the number of law enforcement officers feloniously killed between 2018 and 2019. While a total of 43 law enforcement officers were killed through September 2018, the number decreased to 32 as of September 30, 2019.



There was also a dip in the number of law enforcement officers accidentally killed in 2019 as compared to the same reporting period in 2018.



Nearly $23 million is earmarked to support the training and implementation of law enforcement agencies' body-worn camera programs.



Another $21 million will reimburse jurisdictions for up to 50 percent of the cost of body armor vests, while more than $14.8 million will be spent to support law enforcement safety and wellness programs, research and services.



In addition, over $3 million is allocated for research and evaluation of safety, health and wellness priorities. These investments include the development of ballistic vests, studies of in-vehicle safety, and the evaluation of less-lethal technologies to increase police and public safety.



'Bulletproof vests, body-worn cameras, health and safety research - these resources will provide officers the training, equipment and strategies needed to enable them to do their jobs effectively and keep them safe from harm,' said OJP's Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan.



Currently, a total of 700,000 law enforcement professionals are on active duty in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX