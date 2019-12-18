The global alkyd resin market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005361/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global alkyd resin market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Alkyd resins are widely used to manufacture protective coatings due to its advanced weathering capabilities. It is also a key ingredient for the manufacturing of synthetic paints due to its versatility and low cost. Moreover, alkyd resins can be formulated with many coating polymers to enhance their application properties. Vinyl resins are often formulated with alkyd resins to improve adhesion. Owing to many such benefits, they are used as raw materials in a wide range of paint and coating applications. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global alkyd resin market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30175

As per Technavio, the growing automotive industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Alkyd Resin Market: Growing Automotive Industry

Alkyd resins exhibit superior properties such as good initial gloss, strength, and gloss retention in harsh climatic conditions. These properties have increased the use of alkyd resins in automotive paints and coatings. With growing production volumes of automobiles across the world, the demand for alkyd resin is bound to increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand for waterborne coatings and printing inks will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Alkyd Resin Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global alkyd resin marketbyapplication (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of the construction and automobile industries in countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005361/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/