The New Initiative Will Incentivize Potential and Existing Users and Drive Business Growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or 'the Company'), the app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is introducing a brand new "Refer a Friend" program as a part of the latest app version recently released on the App Store and Google Play Store. Existing users now receive 15% off a home maintenance task for each person they get to sign up and book a HeyBryan Expert.

"We have thousands of HeyBryan users and many of them have asked about earning incentives for referring friends and family members to the platform, so we made it happen," said Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan Media. "Doing so not only makes our users happy but also drives our marketing costs down while helping grow our user base and top line revenue."

HeyBryan users get a unique URL they can share with friends via a text message or email, or through their social media on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and more. Existing HeyBryan users automatically receive a 15% discount on their next task once the referred friend's first task is completed. The friend, in return, also receives a 15% discount on their first task booked. The new feature will be automated through the app and available across all 16 categories.

HeyBryan's referral program is expected to deliver a significant boost to the number of new users and thus, more task bookings, as well as increased loyalty of current app users. In November 2019, the Company announced substantial growth in usage, reporting a 1150% increase in the number of customers and 2405% increase in the number of completed tasks since January 2019.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.









Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

604-240-8192

lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

