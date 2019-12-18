Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Tradegate
18.12.19
14:28 Uhr
46,000 Euro
+0,340
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,760
45,915
15:31
45,640
46,030
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORGAN STANLEY46,000+0,74 %