Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.: Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc. working with Major US Based Auto Manufacturers and International Producers

Flexpoint's Occupancy and Impact Sensors to play a significant role in the world of autonomous cars in addition to conventional vehicles

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / As top automakers are investing billions in artificial intelligence for self-driving vehicles, Flexpoint Sensor Systems Vehicle Impact Sensors as well as Occupancy Sensor are positioned to play a significant role in the world of autonomous cars in the coming months and years. The first self-driving cars which will be monitored by an automated system as opposed to a human driver with automated assistance, could be released as soon as 2024. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is equipped with the technology needed to further the research, development and final product ready for consumer purchase.

"Flexpoint has entered into a non-disclosure agreement with a major automotive maker to discover how our Occupancy Sensor and Impact Sensor, can better improve the safety qualities of a self-driving vehicle," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems. "As early innovators of seat and impact sensor technology, we have much to offer as the self-driving systems are developed for the production car."

Mower added, "Flexpoint is also currently involved in similar and additional applications for major automobile manufacturers of conventional vehicles for both US and international markets. "

The Flexpoint Occupancy Sensor, which has the ability to detect the difference between a human, an infant car seat, or even a bag of groceries or other heavy items, was developed nearly fifteen years ago with the intention of use alongside the required airbags in cars today. But with the higher safety demands of an artificially intelligent car now in play, Flexpoint's sensor has become the answer to the question: who and what is in the driverless car? And how do we protect people and property surrounding the car itself?

Emerging applications for Occupancy and Impact Sensors as well as new opportunities for BXS Battery Expansion Sensors and Interactive Gloves create an exciting future for the coming year.

The newest product, Flexpoint's Battery Expansion Sensor, continues to make progress as the partnerships with major companies who rely on lithium ion batteries in smaller spaces will utilize the expansion sensor as a safety measure.

"Internal testing is coming to an end and White Papers will be available in January, 2020," said Dave Beck, Vice President of Engineering for Flexpoint. "We continue to work with major manufacturers on improving the quality and quantity of data we are able to utilize to keep lithium batteries safe in consumer products."

Flexpoint has also received new purchase orders from multiple long standing partners for repeat orders for Flexpoint's sensors to be used in Interactive Gloves. Pioneered by Flexpoint fifteen years ago, the applications and improvements on the gloves for music, gaming and even surgery have become numerous. Additional orders are anticipated in early 2020 from these and other companies.

The leading supplier of thin film sensing technology, Flexpoint is dedicated to delivering the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to companies around the globe.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

SOURCE: Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570615/Flexpoint-Sensor-Systems-Inc-working-with-Major-US-Based-Auto-Manufacturers-and-International-Producers