

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its third-quarter operating income was 39 million euros, compared to an operating loss of 23 million euros in the previous year.



'Significantearnings improvements have been achieved in segments sugar, special products and CropEnergies, whilst segment fruit came in with a significant decrease,' the company said.



Quarterly group revenues decreased to 1.713 billion euros from 1.717 billion euros in the prior year.



For fiscal year 2019/20, the company now expects consolidated group operating result to be between 70 million euros to 130 million euros, compared to the previous forecast of 50 million euros to 130 million euros. The company projects annual EBITDA to be between 430 million euros to 490 million euros, compared to the previous forecast of 410 million euros to 490 million euros.



The company still expects for fiscal year 2019/20 consolidated group revenues to be in the range of 6.7 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros, compared to 6.8 billion euros reported last year.



Suedzucker will publish its third quarter results on 14 January 2020.



