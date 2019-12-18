Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJVL ISIN: AU000000AGD4 Ticker-Symbol: D3R 
Berlin
18.12.19
15:14 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,016
-34,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRAL GOLD
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED0,031-34,17 %