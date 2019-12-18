

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. plans to invest more than $1.45 billion and add 3,000 new jobs at two southeast Michigan plants to build new trucks and SUVs, as well as to further expand into electric and autonomous vehicles.



Ford will invest about $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its manufacturing facility in Wayne, Michigan, during the next three years.



The company will also install new equipment to support production of the all-new Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger as well as to build a new modification center at the Wayne location to support autonomous and other vehicles.



Ford will make an investment of about $700 million and add 300 jobs at its Dearborn plant to support production of new electrified variants of its F-150 truck. It intends to manufacture both the F-150 hybrid and fully electric F-150 trucks.



The Dearborn plant will build the F-150 trucks, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.



In addition, Ford will create a new operation at the Dearborn plant to assemble battery cells into battery packs for the F-150 hybrid and electric trucks.



Ford's Autonomous Vehicle, Bronco and Ranger modification center in Wayne will complete the automaker's first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, including installation of the vehicles' self-driving technology and purpose-built interiors.



The Bronco and Ranger will be modified for customers at the same location.



As part of its new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers union or UAW in November, Ford has committed to invest $6 billion in its U.S. factories and create or retain 8,500 jobs.



Ford will debut the all-new F-150 and F-150 hybrid trucks next year. The fully electric Ford F-150 will be launched soon after and will be part of the company's more than $11.5 billion investment in electric vehicles.



The Ford Bronco, an all-new off-road SUV, will be built alongside the small pickup truck Ford Ranger at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant. The Bronco will make its debut in the spring of 2020.



According to reports in July, Ford was planning to invest another $50 million in its Chicago operations to build its police vehicles as well as hybrid electric SUVs. This would have created 450 jobs.



The Chicago facility will also build other models such as the hybrid variants of the Ford Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator SUVs.



The investment is on top of a $1 billion investment in Ford's Chicago assembly and stamping factories previously announced by the automaker.



