Over 10,000 London Drivers Register on Ola Ahead of Launch; Drivers to Enjoy 0% Commission for First Two Months

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, today announced that in just three weeks, over 10,000 PHV drivers in London have registered to drive on the platform. In addition, all drivers will enjoy 0% commission for the first two months after the launch, allowing them to retain 100% of their earnings from the platform. Going forward, Ola will continue to offer the best revenue share for drivers, allowing them to keep more of their earnings, in line with the company's unique driver-centric approach.

Over the past three weeks, more than 10,000 London drivers have signed up with Ola, completing the required checks and will go through training modules to help ensure they are ready to use the platform when it launches.

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola said, "We are very pleased with the overwhelming response from drivers across London. Every interaction with drivers in the city has presented us with an opportunity to create a platform that best serves their needs, as well as those of consumers. We are also very excited that a large number of these registrations have occurred through referrals and word of mouth amongst drivers, reiterating their trust in the Ola platform and the attractiveness of our offer. We look forward to working closely with drivers in building a high quality and reliable mobility service for Londoners."

Ola has expanded rapidly across the UK since its launch last year, operating across 27 local authorities. Cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. To date, Ola has provided around 3 million rides with over 11,000 drivers operating on the platform outside London.

All drivers on Ola platform are PHV license holders, authorised to drive and extend their services to consumers by TfL. This includes mandatory verification of documents, an 'enhanced' criminal records check, DBS training and medical examination amongst other TfL requirements. Drivers will also have to go through a mandatory training module from Ola that familiarises them with app usage, safety features as well as various avenues of support available to them from the company.

Drivers who are interested to register with Ola and benefit from its exclusive launch offer can log on to https://olaride.uk or call on +44(0)203 972 0800 to register their interest.

