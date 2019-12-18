Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Great Bling Bling Jewelry for the Holiday Gift Giving Season from Hip Hop Bling

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Hip Hop Bling for their great holiday shopping gift ideas.

The Holiday Season is here and Christmas and Hanukkah are just a week away. Last minute shoppers looking for great holiday gift ideas can find beautiful unique bling bling jewelry for sale online from Hip Hop Bling. Click on over today and fill your basket up at Hip Hop Bling with incredible jewelry and get fast 2-4 day USA shipping on your purchase.

Jewelry makes a special gift for everyone on your list - who doesn't love some bling bling to dress up their go to look? Find great deals on men's pendants, earrings, iced out grillz, gold chains and more all at hip hop bling - where you can get high quality realistic looking bling for a fraction of the cost.

Hip Hop Bling offers affordable bling bling jewelry for less and with prices this great, shoppers can get something for everyone on their holiday list. Hip Hop Bling's jewelry looks and feels just like the real thing but is offered at much more competitive prices points.

Shop online today and find the best Hip Hop Bling Jewelry. With fast 2-4 day USA shipping, shoppers who waited until this week to get their holiday shopping done are in luck. Stock up on beautiful earrings, pendants, bracelets and more all at Hip Hop Bling.

Our top holiday jewelry pick from Hip Hop Bling - 6MM CZ 1 Row Bling Bling Tennis Bracelet Gold

Hip Hop Bling has been a member on Findit since day one and utilizes our online campaign marketing services for over 10 years. Findit.com is a full-service social networking content management online marketing website with services that enhance anyone's online web presence.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L99t9K0_uM

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for Hip Hop Bling that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570650/Findit-Features-Great-Bling-Bling-Jewelry-for-the-Holiday-Gift-Giving-Season-from-Hip-Hop-Bling