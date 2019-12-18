Record year of 60 retail patents filed, with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence leading the way

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, continues to break ground in innovative technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), achieving a record number of 60 patent filings designed to fast forward retail. The journey began with the first Sensormatic brand anti-theft pedestals and tags which were disruptive technologies to an industry that relied on physical security to protect retailers' merchandise. Today, Sensormatic Solutions remains on the forefront of emerging retail technologies with a worldwide patented portfolio of more than 2,500 patents granted and pending applications in a variety of key product categories to help retailers drive better business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005011/en/

Sensormatic Solutions continues breaking ground with innovative patented technology in areas like AI, ML, Self-Checkout and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As the retail landscape constantly evolves, we remain steadfast in our commitment to solving our retail customers' biggest challenges," said Subramanian Kunchithapatham, vice president, Engineering, Sensormatic Solutions. "To meet their diverse needs, we shifted our focus from pure hardware to a portfolio of smart cloud-based SaaS software, sensors, devices and video technologies, with breakthrough innovations in AI, ML, RFID as EAS, Self-Checkout, Mobile-Checkout, Mobile POS, and more. This shift resulted in a record year of patents filed in fiscal year 2019, across our Inventory Intelligence, Loss Prevention and Traffic Insights solutions."

By leveraging the Sensormatic portfolio of smart, connected and scalable solutions, retailers can gain real-time insights into inventory, shoppers, associates and the retail environment throughout the entire customer journey. Sensormatic innovations help retailers deliver frictionless, secure and personalized experiences by powering accurate decision-making across their enterprise. These strategic insights enable retailers to confidently move into the future, bringing together online, mobile and in-store shopping for better shopper engagement and brand loyalty.

"Building on our foundation of over 50 years of breakthrough advancements, we continue to invest in significant research and development resources to expand our patented Sensormatic portfolio to meet the technological innovation needs of today's retailers. We are innovating now more than ever, enabling us to help our customers deliver unique shopping experiences and enhanced retail services to be well positioned for the future," concluded Kunchithapatham.

Take the shopper journey by visiting Booth #5401 at NRF 2020 Retail's Big Show, January 12-14 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, and experience the latest Sensormatic Solutions innovations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

