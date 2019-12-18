Seasoned global martech services leader and multichannel marketing expert Lavoie joins Airship's executive team

Customer engagement company Airship today announced Michael Lavoie has joined its executive leadership team as its senior vice president of customer success. In this role, Lavoie will lead Airship's global customer success team with responsibility for all post-sale customer relationships and the delivery of all services provided to Airship's customers. He will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.

Lavoie brings more than 20 years of experience leading global customer services organizations for marketing technology companies, delivering creative, client-focused solutions that drive revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. Most recently Lavoie was chief customer officer at Marketing Evolution, a leading provider of online-to-offline marketing attribution software. Prior to that, Michael was SVP of customer success at data visualization and marketing operations software company TapClicks. At Ebay Enterprise Marketing Solutions, Lavoie was responsible for integrating three distinct companies email, marketing data management and mobile into a single operating unit, while streamlining its customer success organization to improve the quality and timeliness of client support. Lavoie held multiple executive leadership roles in his 14 years at Epsilon, including EVP of Global Digital Operations where he oversaw digital services delivery across all geographies, and participated in the acquisition and integration of several companies.

"Michael's incredible depth of experience in building and leading world-class customer success organizations are of tremendous value to Airship and our customers," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "As the newest member of our executive leadership team, Michael's track record in multichannel marketing services, operational excellence and developing talent will be of tremendous benefit to our company and the global brands we serve."

"Across the globe, customer experience is as crucial as a company's product or services and mobile engagement is leading the way to truly achieving digital transformation," said Michael Lavoie, SVP of customer success, Airship. "I look forward to scaling our incredibly talented customer success teams and services offerings to ensure all clients around the globe have the expertise, support and technical resources to exceed their goals and reap greater business value."

