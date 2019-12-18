The government of the Caribbean island is planning two solar parks with large scale storage with the help of the Inter-American Development Bank and the United States Agency for International Development. Inter-American is seeking technical help with tendering the projects.The Inter-American Development Bank has issued a request for expressions of interest as it seeks consultants to define a tender process for two large scale solar power and storage projects in Haiti. The solar-plus-storage plants have been planned by the Haiti government - with backing from the the U.S. Agency for International ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...