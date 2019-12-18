Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited will transfer Nasdaq Vilnius membership to EU based legal entity IBKR EUROPE S.A.R.L. on December 19th, 2019. The member identity TMBC will remain unchanged. This change will be effective in the trading systems as of December 19th, 2019. Member: IBKR EUROPE S.A.R.L. Member ID: TMBC Valid as of: December 19th, 2019 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.