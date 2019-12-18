

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session modestly higher, stocks may show another uptick in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 24 points.



The markets may continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel the major averages to new record highs.



News the U.S. and China have agreed on a phase one trade deal has helped maintain the positive sentiment on Wall Street, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.



Traders generally remained optimistic about an eventual trade deal throughout the negotiations, and the actual agreement on a deal has subsequently not led to much further upside.



However, traders have also largely refrained from cashing in on the recent strength in the markets amid signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.



Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued on the day, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Traders may look ahead to reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and personal income and spending due in the coming days as they look for the next major catalyst to drive the markets.



Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday but managed to end the day modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs.



The major averages finished the day slightly above the unchanged line. The Dow edged up 31.27 points or 0.1 percent to 28,267.16, the Nasdaq inched up 9.13 points or 0.1 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,192.52.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index have both inched up by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.35 to $60.59 a barrel after climbing $0.73 to $60.94 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,476.50, down $4.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,480.60. On Tuesday, gold inched up $0.10.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.60 yen compared to the 109.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1116 compared to yesterday's $1.1150.



