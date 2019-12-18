The global blue laser diode market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005441/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blue laser diode market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Prominent OEMs in the market are focusing on the implementation of innovative technologies in laser projectors to achieve improved display qualities. Several vendors are offering laser projectors integrated with laser phosphor, that use blue laser diodes as a light source. Some are developing innovative technologies in which an independent digital micromirror device is used to produce high-quality and extremely accurate red, green, and blue laser beams. The advent of such innovative technologies is increasing the demand for high-quality displays. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global blue-laser diode market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30065

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of high-power blue laser diodes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Blue Laser Diode Market: Growing Popularity of High-Power Blue Laser Diodes

High-power blue laser diodes generate less heat, which ensures high operational efficiency. They also have a high absorption capacity, which helps them cut through metals such as copper and gold. Many such advantages have increased the use of blue laser diodes in applications such as material processing equipment, 3D printers, and optical fiber. This is encouraging significant vendors in the market to introduce a series of high-power blue-laser diodes. Thus, the growing popularity of high-power blue laser diodes is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Introduction of blue-laser diodes in additive manufacturing and the use of blue-laser diodes for free-space communication are other applications that will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Blue Laser Diode Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global blue laser diode marketbytype (single-mode and multi-mode) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. However, the APAC region is expected to register maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005441/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/