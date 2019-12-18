Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics company and leading publisher of entity data and corporate ownership structures, is a Category Leader in a new Chartis Research report assessing leading vendors of Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.

Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Know Your Customer: Market Update and Vendor Landscape, 2019 evaluates the "Market Potential" and "Completeness of Offering" of more than two dozen vendors. "Market Potential" criteria include customer satisfaction and market penetration, while "Completeness of Offering" considers the vendors' entity resolution, customer onboarding, reporting, dashboarding, and other core capabilities.

Bureau van Dijk data has been central to users' KYC activities for more than a decade. The company launched Compliance Catalyst, a KYC and onboarding solution, in 2013. Now, Bureau van Dijk has introduced Compliance Catalyst 2, a complete rebuild of the original. The new solution is more scalable, for onboarding and monitoring more entities and individuals, while its modular construction means users can tailor the tool to their own business needs.

With many new and enhanced modules, Compliance Catalyst 2 enables users to tackle an evolving set of challenges. One such challenge is minimizing the number of false positive results. The new adverse media module uses machine learning to prioritize articles based on negative sentiment, severity, compliance risk, and relevance, leading to fewer false positives and more efficient risk assessment.

Compliance Catalyst 2 is powered by Bureau van Dijk's award-winning Orbis database, which covers more than 360 million companies and entities. Orbis covers companies in all countries, as well as more than 220 million people including beneficial owners, shareholders, directors, and managers.

"We are honored that our KYC capabilities have earned us Chartis' Category Leader distinction," said Dan Russell, Executive Director of Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics company. "With our solutions, users are analyzing, assessing, and monitoring third parties more effectively. With the market-leading data underpinning these solutions, we're further helping our customers make better, faster business decisions."

This recognition adds to a growing list of awards and accolades for Moody's Analytics.

Click here to learn more about Compliance Catalyst 2 from Bureau van Dijk.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 10,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 44 countries.

