Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market Worth $7.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market by Type (Air, Gas, Solid Dielectric), Voltage (Up to 15 kV, 15-25 kV, 25-38 kV), Application (Industrial, Commercial, & Residential), Standard (IEC, IEEE), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 5.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The global market is set to witness significant growth owing to increasing investments in distribution infrastructure to meet the growing electricity demand along with investments in underground distribution due to functional and aesthetic advantages.

The IEC segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The IEC segment is projected to be the largest Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market, by standard, during the forecast period. It has the largest share of the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market owing to its widespread adoption in Europe, one of the largest markets for pad-mounted switchgears. The increased adoption of pad-mounted switchgears can be attributed to stringent regulations and requirements to meet network reliability and stability demands. The IEC standard pad-mounted switchgears gained wider acceptance in Asia Pacific and the Middle East along with Europe.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market"

102 - Tables

40 - Figures

158 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139636225

The solid dielectric segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market, by type, during the forecast period

The solid dielectric segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for SF6 alternatives in response to the stringent restrictions imposed on the use of SF6. In the US, which holds the largest market share in the North American market, many utilities such as PG&E have proper plans in place to carry out the replacement of SF6 equipment. In solid dielectric switchgears, epoxy is used as the insulating medium, which is environmentally safe and inert.

Europe is expected to dominate the global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for underground distribution and its preference for the overhead lines in many parts of Europe are the driving factors for the growth of European Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market. Many countries, such as the Netherlands, have a 100% underground distribution network. Even in other European countries, in urban areas and densely populated areas, it is a common practice to adopt an underground distribution system. Investments in distribution networks are on the rise in response to the increased adoption of renewable energy. The increased investments in distribution networks are expected to drive the European Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139636225

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market. These include Eaton (Ireland), Hubbell (US), Federal Pacific (US), S&C Electric (US), G&W Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), AZZ (US). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies to increase their respective market shares.

Please Explore Relevant Report:

Switchgear Market by Insulation (GIS and AIS), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End User (T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Residential), Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

by Insulation (GIS and AIS), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End User (T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Residential), Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024 Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage Range (3 kV-36 kV and >36 kV), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), Application (Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing & Processing, and Infrastructure & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pad-mounted-switchgear-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pad-mounted-switchgear.asp