

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened in December after improving in the previous two months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -8 from -6 in November. In October, the reading was -8.



The improvement in confidence among consumers observed in all components of the indicator last month has been wiped out completely by a reverse movement on a very similar scale this month, the bank said.



Households' expectations on the Belgian economy deteriorated again and their view regarding the general economic situation were revised down.



Further, fears of a resurgence in unemployment over the next twelve months increased again and households are expecting to save less this month. However, the outlook regarding their financial situation remained unchanged since October.



