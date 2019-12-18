Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019

WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Lang & Schwarz
18.12.19
17:11 Uhr
21,580 Euro
+0,045
+0,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,510
21,650
17:11
17,390
17,470
08:00
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD21,580+0,21 %
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO68,46+0,22 %