The emergence of new refinery projects and the adoption of automation systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the distributed control systems market in the oil and gas industry.

The emergence of new refinery projects will be one of the major drivers in the global distributed control systems market in the oil and gas industry. Refineries are the major end-users of distributed control systems in the oil and gas industry. DCS is widely deployed in refineries to process real-time data during refinery operations. Moreover, refineries consist of several processing units to enhance safety, achieve high economies of scale, and extract valuable finished products. These units are controlled independently by distributed control systems. In addition to the above mention factors, the requirement for low carbon-emitting fuels has increased investments in refinery upgrade programs, leading to the emergence of brownfield projects in the refinery sector. These projects will directly contribute to the demand for distributed control systems from refineries in the oil and gas industry.

Major Five Distributed Control Systems Companies in the Oil and Gas Industry:

ABB

ABB operates the businesses under various segments such as electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company offers the ABB Ability System 800xA and Freelance DCS.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates the business under two segments, which include automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The company offers DeltaV DCS.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely aerospace, home and building technologies; performance materials and technologies; and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS) Orion and Experion PKS.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. operates the business under two segments, which include architecture software and control products solutions. The company offers the PlantPAx system.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric operates the businesses under the following segments: low voltage and medium voltage, industrial automation, and secure power. The company offers EcoStruxure Foxboro DCS.

Distributed Control Systems Market in the Oil and Gas Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Software

Hardware

Services

Distributed Control Systems Market in the Oil and Gas Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

