Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor's Remediation Processing Center Royalty II Machine Reaches Major Milestone Entering Start-Up Phase

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, announced it has reached the start-up phase of their project plan for its Royalty II machine in Utah.

"This is quite an exciting milestone the Company has reached,' stated Vivakor's Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia. "We have successfully completed the design and engineering phase, and now wrapped up the construction phase of the Remediation Processing Center (RPC) unit in Eastern Utah. The start-up phase will now allow us to test and calibrate the machine so that we can commence operations immediately thereafter, with the expectation of processing 700 tons of material a day for an average of 250 barrels."

RPCs are designed, engineered and manufactured in an Opportunity Zone in South Salt Lake, Utah, utilizing multiple patent-pending technologies owned by the company. Each RPC can process up to 700 tons of hydrocarbon contaminated sands, with an operating life of at least 20 years. The result is cleaned sand and an average of 250 barrels per day of hydrocarbon production that ranges from crude oil, bitumen used in the production of asphaltic cement or upgraded, lighter end hydrocarbon fuels. This production occurs in a fully enclosed, continuous feed operating system that uses no water and emits no harmful pollutants. Proving to remediate oil spills and contaminated hydrocarbon sands, in an environmentally friendly way, has enormous upside implications for the company and the planet.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

