The bleeding disorders therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 4.32 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, such as rising initiatives to increase awareness, recent approvals, and regulatory incentives.

This market research report segments the bleeding disorders therapeutics market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and other disorders).

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

The North American region led the bleeding disorder market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to retain its position as the largest market for bleeding disorders therapeutics. This is due to the growing prevalence of bleeding disorders such as Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Von Willebrand disease in the region. Many organizations in the US, such as the CDC, the National Hemophilia Foundation, the American Thrombosis and Hemostasis Network, and others are providing support for people with bleeding disorders by providing educational material, running awareness campaigns and generating funds for research.

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand disease

The global bleeding disorders therapeutics market by type will register the maximum growth in the hemophilia A segment. Some vendors have been successful with the use of glocoprotein in increasing the half-life of factor VIII. This is encouraging many vendors and researchers in the market use the same approach to develop more novel products with improved mechanisms for the treatment of hemophilia A. Also, the market is witnessing a rise in the number of drug approvals for hemophilia A. For instance, in February 2019, the US FDA approved Novo Nordisk's new drug, Turoctocog alfa pegol (ESPEROCT). It is an extended half-life factor VIII developed to treat hemophilia A in children and adults.

Major Five Bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Companies:

Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Grifols SA, are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. offers a wide range of therapeutics for bleeding disorders. Some of the key offerings of the company include FEIBA, HEMOFIL M, RIXUBIS, and Prothromplex TOTAL.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers a wide range of therapeutics for bleeding disorders. Some of the key offerings of the company include Jivi, KOVALTRY, and Kogenate FS.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. offers a wide range of therapeutics for bleeding disorders. Corifact, RiaSTAP, Stimate, Humate-P, AFSTYLA, IDELVION, and MONONINE are some of its key offerings.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers a wide range of therapeutics for bleeding disorders. HEMLIBRA is one of its key offerings. It is a prophylactic treatment for patients with hemophilia A with or without factor VIII inhibitors.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA offers a wide range of therapeutics for bleeding disorders. ALPHANATE, Profilnine SD, and AlphaNine SD are some of its key offerings.

