With its app already present in Belgium and the Netherlands, start-up Jedlix is introducing smart charging in France. The solution enables Tesla drivers to optimize their charging strategy.From pv magazine France. Dutch start-up Jedlix is offering a "smart", flexible charging service for Tesla electric vehicle (EV) drivers. The smartphone app informs drivers when electricity is 'greenest' by monitoring periods in the territory concerned when renewable energy generation is at its peak and electricity consumption is lowest. Drivers can charge when electricity is cheapest and can add their own ...

