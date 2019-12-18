

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an angry letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, President Donald Trump described the constitutional procedure as an 'ugly word.'



'You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!' Trump wrote in the letter to the top Democrat on Tuesday.



Trump, who prevented key aides from testifying before the House, used his six-page letter to rail against the process and the Speaker.



'This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers,' according to the president, who accused Pelosi of declaring 'open war on American democracy'.



In his opinion, Pelosi has developed 'a full-fledged case of Trump Derangement Syndrome'.



Pelosi told reporters that she thought the letter was 'really sick.'



The House Democrats charged Trump with two articles of impeachment - for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress - over an alleged request he made to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of his potential presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in return for releasing U.S. military aid to Ukraine.



The House of Representatives will vote on the articles Wednesday.



The articles are expected to be approved by the Democrats-controlled House, after which the Senate will conduct an impeachment trial.



Removing the president from office requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate, where the Republicans enjoy control.



Denying the allegation of 'Abuse of Power,' Trump claimed that he had a totally innocent conversation with the President of Ukraine.



'I then had a second conversation that has been misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented,' he added.



Trump alleged that former Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was investigating the company paying his son millions of dollars.



The impeachment move is an attempt by the Democrats 'to undo the election of 2016 and steal the election of 2020,' according to Trump.



'This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth,' Trump said.



He called on Pelosi and 'the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People.'



