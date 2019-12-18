Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
18.12.19
09:45 Uhr
1,121 Euro
+0,017
+1,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2019 | 16:41
DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Oslo, 18 December 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has today purchased 1,400,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 11.2331 per share.

Following this transaction, DNO holds 90,100,000 own shares.

--

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

