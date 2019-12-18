Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

18 December 2019

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Pacific Assets Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Troughton as a non-executive director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Mr Troughton is a partner at Oldfield Partners LLP. He was previously a Director of Bank of London and the Middle East in Dubai. Before that he was Managing Director of Alliance Trust Investments for seven years and Managing Director at BlackRock with various responsibilities including Head of Institutional Business Development and Head of Asia, based in Hong Kong. He started his career at Barings Asset Management as an Asian Equity portfolio manager.

Mr Troughton will be appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Engagement and Remuneration Committee, and Nominations Committee, with effect from 1 February 2020.

Mr Troughton will offer himself for election by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in June 2020.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

