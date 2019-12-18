

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved modestly higher early in the trading session on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record intraday highs. Buying interest remained subdued, however, limiting the upside for the markets.



Currently, the major averages are just above the unchanged line. The Dow is up 23.40 points or 0.1 percent at 28,290.56, the Nasdaq is up 7.07 points or 0.1 percent at 8,830.43 and the S&P 500 is up 1.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,193.90.



News the U.S. and China have agreed on a phase one trade deal has helped maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street, although traders seem reluctant to make significant moves.



Traders generally remained optimistic about an eventual trade deal throughout the negotiations, and the actual agreement on a deal has subsequently not led to much further upside.



However, traders have also largely refrained from cashing in on the recent strength in the markets amid signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.



Overall trading activity may remain light throughout the day, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and personal income and spending may attract attention in the coming days as traders look for the next major catalyst to drive the markets.



Traders are also keeping an eye on developments on Capitol Hill, where House Democrats are expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Notable weakness has emerged among transportation stocks, however, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average sliding by 1.2 percent.



FedEx (FDX) is leading the sector lower after the delivery giant reported fiscal second quarter results that missed estimates and lowered its full-year profit forecast.



Housing stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while natural gas stocks are extending a recent upward move.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has dipped by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after ending the previous session roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.1 basis points at 1.910 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX