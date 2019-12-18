UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )



LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8036 GG00BXDZMK63 31st October 2019



UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2019 month end at 80.36 pence per share.

The decrease of 0.67 pence was driven largely by the quarterly dividend payment of 1.125 pence during the month.

Without the quarterly dividend payment, the month on month change would have been a positive movement of 0.45 pence, owing to the pull to par on the Oat Hill transaction, which was slightly ahead of the expected monthly amortisation, as well as the income generated by the underlying investments.

All of the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations.

More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302



Date:18 December 2019