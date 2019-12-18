UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 18
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8036
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st October 2019
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2019 month end at 80.36 pence per share.
The decrease of 0.67 pence was driven largely by the quarterly dividend payment of 1.125 pence during the month.
Without the quarterly dividend payment, the month on month change would have been a positive movement of 0.45 pence, owing to the pull to par on the Oat Hill transaction, which was slightly ahead of the expected monthly amortisation, as well as the income generated by the underlying investments.
All of the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations.
More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:18 December 2019