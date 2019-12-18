Findit, Inc.: New Video from Findit Explains How Startups Can Build Brand Awareness and Identity By Using Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and business, enables startups to build their online presence and brand awareness through our open-source platform.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that enables startups and businesses to create customized content that can be shared socially to 80 different social sites. Findit is an open source platform, which means search engines can crawl and index the content that you create and visitors to the site can see and share your content without ever having to sign in.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "When startups are first getting off the ground and are up and running, market exposure is critical. If people don't know who you are, where you are, or what your products and services are, they can't spend money at your business. Findit has set up a platform where, start ups can create customized content either in house or utilize our services that can index in search engines and be shared socially, which helps increase overall online presence, brand awareness and saturation throughout the digital landscape.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L99t9K0_uM

What differentiates startups that succeed and startups that fail really comes down to having an in demand product or service and market exposure. If people or businesses don't know who you are or can't find you on the web or don't know about your brick and mortar location(s), they can't buy your products or services.

Newer companies and startups alike oftentimes have trouble getting exposure in otherwise saturated markets, not to mention that marketing budgets can be tight when things first get off the ground. By utilizing Findit as the starting point for all your online content, you can cast a wider net, reaching people throughout social networks that may already follow you, but also reach the consumers who are looking for you, your product or service. Moreover, because Findit does not limit access to non-members, anyone who comes across your content whether they find you through search or on Findit can share your content to their social networks, furthering the reach of your content.

To get started claim your name on Findit before another business or individual does. Once you reserve your name on Findit, it exists only once, no other business can claim that exact name. Visit https://www.findit.com/home/keywords to reserve your name now.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

