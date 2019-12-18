Researchers from the two prestigious U.K. universities are analyzing spatiotemporal charge-carrier dynamics in the perovskite materials used for solar applications. They have discovered the carriers propagate ballistically over 150nm within 20fs of photon absorption.Scientists from the universities of Cambridge and Oxford are investigating electron dynamics in perovskite solar cells in an effort to understand why such devices demonstrate such impressive conversion efficiency despite their thermal stability and durability problems. The researchers said the morphology of the perovskite materials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...