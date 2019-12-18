The global amphoteric surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Amphoteric surfactants are mild and exhibit other characteristics such as excellent emulsifying and dispersing ability, foaming capability, water solubility, and good skin compatibility. These factors have increased their use in personal care products and in the cosmetic industry. Moreover, the rising concerns over the toxicity of cosmetic ingredients and the growing awareness about skin-friendly products have further increased the demand for amphoteric surfactants in the personal care industry. These factors are driving the growth of the global amphoteric surfactants market.

As per Technavio, the rising use of bio-based surfactants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market: Rising Use of Bio-Based Surfactants

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic surfactants on humans and the environment. This has led many end-users to shift their preference toward the use of sulfate-free and bio-based surfactants in their products. Also, the decline in non-renewable resources and fluctuations in crude oil prices have further increased the consumption of bio-based surfactants in end-user applications. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global amphoteric surfactants during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand from niche applications and rising focus on M&As by vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global amphoteric surfactants marketbyapplication (personal care, home care and industrial cleaning, agrochemicals, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the emergence of China and India as global manufacturing hubs in the region.

