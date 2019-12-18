

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) is offering its customers 'more options' for its customers this holiday season to keep gifts a surprise, as well as track and receive Amazon orders.



'We've all been there-trying to hide a gift from a curious child or making sure a loved one doesn't find the surprise you've ordered,' said Patrick Supanc, WW Director of Amazon Hub. 'Our growing network of delivery and pickup options gives Amazon customers more flexibility and control than ever before - and we will continue to innovate and bring even more convenience and choice to our customers.'



Amazon customers can make use of the retailer's lockers facility, which is a secure, self-service kiosks that give customers the option to pick up Amazon packages where it's most convenient. Lockers are available in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S., located near offices, convenience stores, malls, and grocery stores, including select Whole Foods Markets. Customers have three calendar days to pick up their package. If a customer is unable to collect their package within this timeframe, it will be returned for a refund.



Amazon Counter is a new network of partner-staffed pickup points that gives customers the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at one of thousands of partner locations such as Rite Aid, GNC, Health Mart, and Stage Stores.



For tracking, Amazon Map Tracking lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time when the driver is close. The feature enables customers to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives.



Amazon Photo-On-Delivery provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was delivered and where it was placed by the driver. Capturing delivery photos helps customers see that their package was safely delivered to their selected location and serves as a notification to customers who wish to minimize the time a package is left unattended.



