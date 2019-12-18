Issuer Information Issuer Lykill fjármögnun hf. Org. no 621101-2420 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCK C87 Issue Information Short name LYKILL200615 ISIN code IS0000031680 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/ZERO CPN 20200615 Bonds/bills Bills Total issued amount 1.220.000.000 kr. Total amount previously issued IS0000031680 Amount issued at this time 1.220.000.000 kr. Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bill Amortization type, if other Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date December 16, 2019 First ordinary installment date June 15, 2020 Total number of installments 1 Installment frequency NA Maturity date June 15, 2020 Interest rate NA Floating interest rate, if applicable NA Floating interest rate, if other Premium NA Simple/compound interest Simple Interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention ACT/360 Day count convention, if other Interest from date NA First ordinary coupon date NA Coupon frequency NA Total number of coupon payments NA If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed No Name of index NA ------------------ Daily index or monthly index NA Daily index or monthly index, if other NA ------------------ Base index value NA Index base date NA Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ------------------ Additional information Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 16, 2019 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading December 12, 2019 Date of admission to trading December 16, 2019 Trading code (Ticker) LYKILL200615 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BON DS Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier BOND - BONDS Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond Country code IS