SpendEdge has been monitoring the global corn market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 50 billion between 2016-2021 at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This crop commands its multifarious usages that range from feed and residual, sweeteners, starch to DDGs/CGF, fuel ethanol, HFCS, among others. Regions that exhibit a high consumption of meat will create an exponential demand for corn as it is essentially used as a livestock feed. These factors will have a cumulative impact on spend growth in the global corn market.

In terms of regional spend growth, the Americas will contribute a major share with North America taking the lead. Factors such as fertile soil, entrepreneurial farmers, availability of water and land, and efficient infrastructure will favor the cultivation of this crop. The US currently holds the rank of the largest corn producer in the region. To boost production, corn suppliers in South America leverage new techniques and technologies to bring unusable and barren lands into productivity. The high consumption of meat in this region will also drive the demand in the corn market.

Insights into the market pricing trends

Hostile meteorological factors have resulted in a dip in crop production and herald uncertainty in the supply of this crop. This will result in extreme volatility in the corn price during the forecast period.





As corn is a listed commodity, its price varies daily based on the index. This makes it difficult for buyers to predict future prices of agricultural commodities such as corn. Predicting price for beyond three months is extremely challenging, thus resulting in the lack of information on future corn prices.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

The corn price trends imply a substantial increase in the market price through the forecast period. In view of this, this procurement intelligence report has listed the top corn suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Adopt the spot market strategy

This strategy involves the purchase of this commodity in the predefined quality. The strategy allows immediate possession of commodities by buyers and establishes direct contact with corn suppliers. It also minimizes inventory costs as no storage is needed if the purchase is tightly coordinated with production needs.

Engage in a forward purchasing mechanism

Buyers are advised to implement this strategy to secure commodities for future production. The strategy involves buyers who project their future quantity requirements to corn suppliers. Essentially, the adoption of this strategy aids buyers to reduce price risk by hedging spot-market purchases in the future markets.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Corn market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the corn market

Regional spend opportunity for corn suppliers

Corn suppliers cost structures

Corn pricing models analysis

Corn procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the corn market

