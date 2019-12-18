The "Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Italy increased at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2%, increasing from US$ 60.9 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 100.2 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Italy Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Italy Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government public sector

Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books music video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services

Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Italy Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Italy Business administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Italy Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy Employee partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Italy General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked unbanked).

Italy Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Italy Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Italy Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Italy Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Italy Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Italy Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Italy Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Companies Mentioned

Poste Italiane SpA

CartaSi SpA

Intesa San Paolo SpA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

BNL SpA

IKEA Italia SpA

Banco Popolare Gruppo

Visa Europe

MasterCard

