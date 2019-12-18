The "Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Italy increased at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2%, increasing from US$ 60.9 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 100.2 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Italy Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Italy Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government public sector
- Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
- Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books music video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services
- Italy Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
- Italy Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
- Italy Business administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Italy Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy Employee partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Italy General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked unbanked).
- Italy Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Italy Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Italy Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Italy Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Italy Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Italy Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Italy Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
Companies Mentioned
- Poste Italiane SpA
- CartaSi SpA
- Intesa San Paolo SpA
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
- BNL SpA
- IKEA Italia SpA
- Banco Popolare Gruppo
- Visa Europe
- MasterCard
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu771p
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005604/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900