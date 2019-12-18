Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2020:

March 11, 2020: 2019 Fiscal Year Results

May 6, 2020: First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 27, 2020: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

September 16, 2020: First Half 2020 Financial Results

November 5, 2020: Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's clinical-stage programs include TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive cancers and TG6002, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. myvac, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvac platform, is entering the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005538/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del/Lucie Larguier

+33?(0)3?88?27?91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com