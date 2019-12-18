Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931084 ISIN: FR0000074072 Ticker-Symbol: BX9 
Stuttgart
18.12.19
15:28 Uhr
14,820 Euro
+0,180
+1,23 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2019 | 18:05
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bigben Interactive: PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Overpass will be available in the Epic Games Store

Bigben

Overpass will be available in the Epic Games Store

December 18th, 2019, Lesquin - Bigben is pleased to announce that OverpassTM will be part of the Epic Game Store catalogue as soon as it is released on February 27th 2020. The digital PC version of the game will be sold as an exclusive on the Epic Game Store for one year.

InOverpass, the player takes control of powerful buggies and quads, scrabbling across extreme tracks and very hazardous terrain. This simulation, unique in its genre, pits the player against craggy slopes and puts their cool-headedness to the test throughout technical obstacle courses along wilderness tracks. Overpass's realistic physics engine requires you to keep precise and meticulous control of your speed and acceleration or you risk losing your grip and failing your crossing. You'll need to master the technical characteristics of official reproductions of buggies and quads from iconic brands such as Yamaha, Suzuki or Arctic Cat. Differential locking, 2 or 4 drive wheels, transmission type: the player has been given all the tools they need to discover the real vehicle options that will let them adapt their driving to the terrain.

Overpass will be available on PlayStation 4TM, Xbox One, PC in the Epic Games Sore the 27th of February 2020 and later on Nintendo Switch.

Find us on Twitter and YouTube.

@bigbeninteractBigben Games

PRESS CONTACTS

Mercure Digital - Amélie Molvinger, am@mercure-digital.com
Bigben - Marjorie Lescure, mlescure@nacon.fr

About Bigben
Major player in the digital entertainment industry, BIGBEN makes use of its know-how in the Gaming, Mobile and Audio lines of business. With fifteen years of experience in distribution and edition of video games on consoles and PC, BIGBEN has recently operated a successful strategy to move upmarket to games called 'AA'. Present worldwide with its sport, racing, simulation, action and adventure games, BIGBEN aim to be among the leaders of its sector. www.bigben.fr

About Zordix Racing
Zordix AB

Attachment

  • Overpass_Deal Epic Store_181219_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22e69eeb-540a-4c31-a910-d139ffbf1fa3)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)