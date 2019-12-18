

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the session on Wednesday. Despite the choppy trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 2.05 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 28,265.11, the Nasdaq is up 19.24 points or 0.2 percent at 8,842.60 and the S&P 500 is up 1.68 points or 0.1 percent at 3,194.20.



News the U.S. and China have agreed on a phase one trade deal has helped maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street, although traders seem reluctant to make significant moves.



Traders generally remained optimistic about an eventual trade deal throughout the negotiations, and the actual agreement on a deal has subsequently not led to much further upside.



However, traders have also largely refrained from cashing in on the recent strength in the markets amid signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.



Overall trading activity may remain light throughout the day, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and personal income and spending may attract attention in the coming days as traders look for the next major catalyst to drive the markets.



Traders are also keeping an eye on developments on Capitol Hill, where House Democrats are expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.



Sector News



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading.



Natural gas stocks are extending the substantial upward move seen over the past two weeks, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index jumping by 1.8 percent.



The index is climbing further off the nearly fifteen-year closing low set earlier this month and is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in almost three months.



The rally by natural gas stocks comes despite a continued decrease by the price of the commodity, as natural gas for January delivery is slumping $0.039 to $2.280 per million BTUs.



Oil service stocks have also moved to the upside despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, while chemical and transportation stocks are seeing notable weakness on the day.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.7 basis points at 1.926 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX