New York, New York and London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Skimlinks, the leading global commerce content platform, has signed 20 new enterprise publishers, including Vice and Verizon Media, to scale commerce content as a key revenue stream for publishers in the 2020s and beyond. The platform already works with more than 50 of the Top 100 U.S. and U.K. content publishers and over 60,000 publishers overall around the world.





Speaking of the news, Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc says, "Fake news has entered the realm of reviews and readers increasingly look to editorial brands they trust to best advise them on their purchases. Commerce content is exploding because it capitalises on publishers' key asset - their editorial reputations - and offers a viable revenue alternative to advertising that is scaling at speed. We're delighted that these iconic brands have recognised the value commerce content can bring to their businesses and have chosen Skimlinks to power their commerce strategies."

Signings in North America and Canada include VerticalScope, Advance Local and Discovery Inc. International signings include HELLO! Magazine and JPI Media in the U.K., with SCMP Magazines Publishing Limited and Yahoo Australia, Taiwan and Hong Kong in APAC.

The announcement follows a year of significant growth for Skimlinks, with the introduction of a first-to-market AMP solution and an editorial offering, which helps create commerce content for publishers that don't have the resources to launch a strategy on their own. Further solutions are planned for introduction early in the new year to optimize conversion rates and earnings per click for publishers.

"A few years ago we spoke about commerce as a revenue stream that could contribute a six-figure sum to a publisher's bottom line. Now the best in the market are generating hundreds of millions of dollars from their commerce content. We're delighted to play our part in helping publishers offer an improved editorial experience through quality commerce content that helps readers make better purchase decisions," adds Blanc.

