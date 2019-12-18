Quantzig's Recent Success Story

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how predictive data analytics helps food delivery companies to drive growth through streamlined processes.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using predictive data analytics solutions that offer actionable insights to drive efficiency and growth. Also, it highlights how the implementation of a robust predictive analytics framework helped a food delivery company to achieve a 1.5x increase in customer satisfaction

To thrive in today's highly competitive business environment food delivery companies must deploy analytics solutions to make sense of the huge troves of data available. A common challenge faced by food delivery companies revolves around the need to gather and analyze data by tracking key metrics that help gauge sales, business performance, and expected ROI. Food delivery companies also face challenges around data warehousing and data management owing to the ongoing need to manage increasing volumes and types of data from hybrid environments.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can predictive data analytics help food delivery companies?

2. Why is predictive data analytics crucial from a business point of view?

3. How can food delivery companies improve efficiency using descriptive and predictive data mining techniques?

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "The growing competition and the rise in new companies entering the food delivery space have forced leading businesses to strengthen their positions by exploring new revenue-generating opportunities, and this is where predictive data analytics comes into the picture."

How Predictive Data Analytics Helped the Food Delivery Company

1: Offered personalized recommendations

2: Improved business efficiency& shortened the path to order

3: Achieved a 45% increase in sales

As data analytics becomes crucial to thrive in a competitive business environment, food delivery companies must leverage predictive data analytics solutions to streamline business processes and offer personalized services to cater to the growing needs of its customers.

