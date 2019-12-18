Cost Insight Products Available in the Cloud Provide Strong Data Security for Customers

aPriori, a leading provider of design for manufacturability and cost (DFM/DTC) solutions, today announces that the company has recently been certified as SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. Developed by the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on "trust service principles" such as security, availability, and confidentiality. SOC 2 ensures that a company's information security measures are strong enough to withstand the challenging requirements of today's cloud environments.

Passing a SOC 2 Type 2 audit is very difficult to achieve. It requires adhering to meticulous, documented standards for data security, both within the software product and across company operating procedures. A company that wishes to achieve this certification must undergo multiple independent audits and security testing to ensure that they are meeting the documented security standards. SOC 2 Type 2 is rapidly becoming the de facto standard requirement for companies to adopt a cloud solution.

aPriori Chief Technical Officer Arnie Greenfield summarized this most recent accomplishment, "aPriori has invested significant time and resources into achieving this certification because more and more customers are indicating a desire to adopt aPriori solutions in the cloud. The ease of access for a highly mobile workforce, ease of scaling deployments on a global scale, and simplified role-based user experience via web browser are all contributing to our rapid growth in this area. The entire company is fully committed to safeguarding our customer's data hosted in our cloud products."

