Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9695885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 36243 EQS News ID: 939643 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)