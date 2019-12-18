Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.1056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3534000 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 36261 EQS News ID: 939679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

