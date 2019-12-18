Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.812 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3882831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 36272 EQS News ID: 939701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2019 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)