Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7069369 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 36278 EQS News ID: 939713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2019 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)