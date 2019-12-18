Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4976802 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 36287 EQS News ID: 939731 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2019 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)