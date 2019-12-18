Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.4637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3144635 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 36314 EQS News ID: 939785 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)