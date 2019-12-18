Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.8188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29448300 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 36320 EQS News ID: 939797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)